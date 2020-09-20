Ethereum (ETHUSD) is hesitating Sunday as part of a 2 week or so effort to bounce off the psychologically key 300 whole figure level. Significantly, although ETHUSD is suddenly back to near 400, bulls should not rule out the modest risk in the next few weeks of ETHUSD retesting the uptrend support (on the daily chart) that began at the March low. With the 2020 high so far notably higher than the 2019 high, the major bottoming effort (seen more clearly with a monthly chart) remains intact, with the sharp profittaking from near 500 looking more like healthy consolidation.Congratulations to longer term bulls who remained long ETHUSD or initiated ETHUSD longs after the March crash, with bullish developments profiled in theMarch 29th analysisand increasing upwards momentum citedApril 26th.The weekly MACD appears to be trying to negatively cross, weighed by the overbought daily Stochastics.

Ethereum (ETHUSD) Weekly/Daily

