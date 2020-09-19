Looking To Buy Coffee



SOURCE: Getty Images Coffee Futures---Coffee futures in the December contract settled last Friday in New York at 132.45 a pound while currently trading at 113.90 down over 1800 points for the trading week as prices have now hit a 4 week low. At the current time I am not involved as I do not have any soft commodity recommendations, however I do believe the multi-decade low that was hit on June 15th at 96.90 will hold as I will be looking at a bullish trade in the coming days ahead. At the present time the risk would be around $7,000 which is way too much so be patient I do think a bottom has been formed, but rain has come back into key coffee growing regions in the country of Brazil as that has sent prices sharply lower here in the short-term. Coffee prices are trading below their 20 day but still slightly above their 100 day moving average as the trend is mixed to lower so be patient while trying to take advantage of these depressed prices which this situation has become as I will not go short. TREND: LOWER CHART STRUCTURE: POOR VOLATILITY: HIGH If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.