Cattle Prices Hit A 4 Week High
Friday, September 18, 2020

by Michael Seery of Seery Futures

SOURCE: Getty Images

Live Cattle Futures---Cattle futures in the December contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 109.90 while currently trading at 112.40 up about 250 points for the week as prices are right at a 4 week high. I am keeping a close eye on a possible bullish position come next week as the 10-day low stands at 107.25 which is too much risk at this time as I will try to take advantage of a price dip to around the 111 area then entering into a bullish position as the risk then would be around $1,600 per contract plus slippage & commission.

The commodity markets in general continue to move higher as all my recommendations are bullish as the grain market has caught fire over the last couple of weeks and I think the livestock sector is going to start to follow. For the bullish momentum to continue prices have to break the August 19th high of 114.02 in my opinion as that could happen in next week's trade as the volatility certainly will start to expand as we enter the highly volatile seasons of autumn and winter.

Cattle prices are trading above their 20 & 100 day moving average as the trend remains to the upside and if you take a look at the daily chart we continually grind higher on the monthly basis as it looks to me that higher prices are ahead as I see no reason to be short cattle.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING

VOLATILITY: INCREASING

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
 
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
 
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.
