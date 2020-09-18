SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES
Soybean Futures---Soybean futures in the November contract which is considered the new crop and will start to be harvested in the Midwestern part of the United States in the next couple of weeks settled last Friday in Chicago at 9.96 a bushel while currently trading at 10.37 up over $0.40 hitting a 28-month high.
I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 9.14 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 10-day low which now stands at 9.61 as an exit strategy, however the chart structure will improve on a daily basis starting next week therefore the monetary risk will tighten up considerably.
Fundamentally speaking strong demand especially from China continues to propel prices higher as I see no reason to short the grain market as I also have bullish recommendations in wheat and soybean meal while I also think corn prices are headed higher.
Soybean prices are trading far above their 20 and 100 day moving average as this trend is strong as I think there's a possibility that prices could test the $11 level in the coming weeks ahead as it all depends on production numbers which we will start to receive soon on early harvest results so stay long as there is room to run.
TREND: HIGHER
CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING
VOLATILITY: INCREASING
