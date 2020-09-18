USDJPY completed a triangle correction in wave B, and started breaching below the lower triangle line in impulsive fashion, which confirms a completed pattern, and a new five-wave cycle as wave C to be unfolding. Wave C can unfold five legs, which means, two of them can be temporary pullbacks, and can temporary slow the bearish advance.

Wave C can in days ahead target 103.4/102.5 level.



USDJPY, 4h



