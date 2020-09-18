The Markets Say No

Good Morning Traders,

As of this writing 5:45 AM EST, heres what we see:

US Dollar: Sept USD Down at 92.810.

Energies: Oct'20 Crude is Up at 41.35.

Financials: The Dec '20 30 year bond is Up 1 tick and trading at 176.16.

Indices: The Sept S&P 500 emini ES contract is 16 ticks Higher and trading at 3355.00.

Gold: The Dec'20 Gold contract is trading Up at 1962.60 Gold is 127 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial Conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down- and Crude is Up+ which is normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open.

Asia is trading mainly Higher at this time with the exception of the Sense and Singapore exchanges which are Lower. Currently Europe is trading Mixed as well.

Possible Challenges To Traders Today:

Current Account is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

CB Leading Index m/m is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Prelim UoM Inflation Expectations is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 30 year bond (ZB) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZB made it's move at around 8 AM EST. The ZB hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher. If you look at the charts below ZB gave a signal at around 8 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZB hit a High at around 8 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 30 year bond, as a trader you could have netted about 30 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $31.25. Please note: the front month for the ZB is now Dec '20. The S&P contract remains at Sept '20. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

ZB - Dec 2020 - 9/17/20

S&P - Sept 2020 - 9/17/20

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as both the USD and the Bonds were trading Higher yesterday morning and tis is indicative of a Downside day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow dropped 130 point and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

We can't understand but at times as traders we trade what we see not what we think or what makes sense. Yesterday the markets should have gone Higher considering the fact that the Federal Reserve didn't raise the Federal Funds Rate (FFR) or more commonly called the Overnight Rate that the banks use to determine interest rates. The markets however had other ideas as globally the markets fell; not only in the United States but in Europe and Asia as well. Today we have Preliminary numbers on inflation and Consumer Confidence. These are considered to be major as they are preliminary numbers and there is always greater weight associated with preliminary numbers as opposed to Revised.

As readers are probably aware I don't trade equities. While we're on this discussion, let's define what is meant by a good earnings report. A company must exceed their prior quarter's earnings per share and must provide excellent forward guidance. Any falloff between earning per share or forward guidance will not bode well for the company's shares. This is one of the reasons I don't trade equities but prefer futures. There is no earnings reports with futures and we don't have to be concerned about lawsuits, scandals, malfeasance, etc. Anytime the market isn't correlated it's giving you a clue that something isn't right and you should proceed with caution. Today our bias is Neutral. Could this change? Of course. In a volatile market anything can happen. We'll have to monitor and see.

As I write this the crude markets are Higher and the S&P is Higher. This is not normal. Crude and the markets are now reverse correlated such that when the markets are rising, crude drops and vice-versa. Yesterday October crude dropped to a low of 39.42. Crude still hasn't returned to a sense of normalcy therefore we can't quote support and resistance numbers. Remember that crude is the only commodity that is reflected immediately at the gas pump. Please note that the front month for crude is now November. Both Russia and Saudi Arabia have agreed to keep production cuts in place for the next 6 - 9 months. This could artificially increase the price of crude at the pump by keeping supply low. However given the coronavirus situation prices are currently Lower because demand is Lower. Fewer people working, fewer people using their cars to get to work as many are working from home, etc. Please be advised that the new contract month for crude is now October.

If trading crude today consider doing so after 10 AM EST when the markets give us better direction.

Crude Oil Is Trading Higher

Crude oil is trading Higher and the S&P is Higher. This is not normal. Crude typically makes 3 major moves (long or short) during the course of any trading day: around 9 AM EST, 11 AM EST and 2 PM EST when the crude market closes. If crude makes major moves around those time frames, then this would suggest normal trending, if not it would suggest that something is not quite right. As always watch and monitor your order flow as anything can happen in this market. This is why monitoring order flow in today's market is crucial. We as traders are faced with numerous challenges that we didn't have a few short years ago. High Frequency Trading is one of them. I'm not an advocate of scalping however in a market as volatile as this scalping is an alternative to trend trading. Remember that without knowledge of order flow we as traders are risking our hard earned capital and the Smart Money will have no issue taking it from us. Regardless of whatever platform you use for trading purposes you need to make sure it's monitoring order flow. To fully capitalize on this newsletter it is important that the reader understand how the various markets correlate. More on this in subsequent editions.

