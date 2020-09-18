rounded corner
Forecasting The Rally Higher For Palladium
Friday, September 18, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

September 16, 2020 By EWF Hardianto (Edit)

In this blog, we are going to take a look at the Elliott Wave chart of Palladium (PA_F). The 1 hour NY Midday chart update from September 3 shows that wheat has ended the cycle from August 12 low as wave (3) at 2415 high.Elliott Wave theory dictates that 3 waves pullback should happen afterwards before the rally continues. Therefore, Palladium is expected to do a pullback in wave (4), which could unfold as a zigzag correction or double three correction.

PA_F 9.3.2020 1 Hour NY Midday Elliott Wave Chart

Palladium 9.3.2020 NY Midday

The 1 hour NY chart update from September 9 shows that Palladium has ended wave (4) pullback as a zigzag correction. Down from wave (3) high, wave A ended at 2303 low. Wave (B) bounce unfolded as a flat and ended at 2341.40 high. The metal then resumedlower and ended wave C at 2255.30 low. This final push lower also ended wave (4) in higher degree. As long as that low stays intact, then the metal can continue to resume higher. However, the metal still needs to break above wave (3) high to confirm that the next leg higher has started. Otherwise, wave (4) could still unfold as a double three correction before upside resume again.

PA_F 9.9.2020 1 Hour NY Elliott Wave Chart

Palladium 9.9.2020 NY

The 1 hour Asia chart update from September 16 shows that Palladium continued to extend higher from wave (4) low. The rally has broken above previous wave (3) high, confirming that the next leg higher has already started and wave (4) low is in place. While above 2255.29 low, dips in 3,7, or 11 swings are expected to find support for more upside.

PA_F 9.16.2020 1 Hour Asia Elliott Wave Chart

Palladium 9.16.20 Asia

About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
