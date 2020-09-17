|
|
Quadruple Witching Tomorrow.... & Trading Levels 9.18.2020
Thursday, September 17, 2020
by Ilan-Levy Mayer of Cannon Trading Company, Inc.
|
Quadruple witching tomorrow....
Futures, futures options, stock options and single stocks all expire tomorrow morning right on the open of the stock market.
Keep in mind that September mini SP and it's relatives ( mini Dow, mini Nasdaq etc.) EXPIRE tomorrow and cash settle based on specialsettlementprice....Markets can getvolatiletomorrow morning rightbeforeand around the open.
The September contract will simply cease to trade. If you have not switchedto December yet, now is the time.....
Know the rules, understand current margins, know where the circuit breakers are/ limit moves.
Figure out your max risk.
The path for USD has been rocky since its highs of mid-March, but the degree of rockiness depends on the path youre taking. Continued complications around Brexit have now sent the pound (GBP) lower against the dollar on the year, while the euros (EUR) take on this news has been mostly bullish. Then theres the yen (JPY) that is trying to find out what exactly Japans new prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, might mean for the BOJ.
Euro-Pound Push and Pull
If the trend around Brexit continues, then the pound and euro will cancel each other out and leave little in the way of a US Dollar reaction; and the same goes for this one-off news story thats specific to Japan and its currency. So whatwillmove the dollar?
What Will Move the Dollar?
9-18-2020
