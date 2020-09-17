Weekly Corn Export Sales 1.609 M T. old crop vs. 800 K 1.900 M T. expected no new crop vs. none expected

USDA announces Corn Export Sales 120 K T. sold to Unknown

Solid looking weekly export sales, another announced daily sale and a continued surge higher in soybeans all worked together to give us another round of new highs, new high closes, for the current rally. It does need to be noted that the rally in corn lacked the exuberance enjoyed in the wheat and soybean markets. I have to think this may have been a result of inter-market spreading; buying wheat and soybeanswhile selling corn against those purchases.

Most interior cash corn markets (basis) run steady to lower. I have to think the lower locations are looking at harvest beginning to get under way in their respective locales. Im calling the Gulf steady but firm. Bull spreads were working showing just how front-end loaded is our export program. The bull spreads are also reflecting that the fund buyers are focusing on the nearby.

As I said the other day nothing bearish about new highs and new high closes for the rally that started in early August. As I mentioned the other day $3.80 is the current upside target followed by something closer to $3.90. Tomorrow is Friday and harvest is just getting underway. Am I premature in the thought of some weekend pre-hedging?

Daily Support & Resistance 9/18

Dec Corn: $3.70 - $3.80

March Corn: $3.79 - $3.89

