rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Corn - Just My Opinion
Thursday, September 17, 2020

by Tom Fritz of International Futures Group

Bookmark and Share

Weekly Corn Export Sales 1.609 M T. old crop vs. 800 K 1.900 M T. expected no new crop vs. none expected

USDA announces Corn Export Sales 120 K T. sold to Unknown

Solid looking weekly export sales, another announced daily sale and a continued surge higher in soybeans all worked together to give us another round of new highs, new high closes, for the current rally. It does need to be noted that the rally in corn lacked the exuberance enjoyed in the wheat and soybean markets. I have to think this may have been a result of inter-market spreading; buying wheat and soybeanswhile selling corn against those purchases.

Most interior cash corn markets (basis) run steady to lower. I have to think the lower locations are looking at harvest beginning to get under way in their respective locales. Im calling the Gulf steady but firm. Bull spreads were working showing just how front-end loaded is our export program. The bull spreads are also reflecting that the fund buyers are focusing on the nearby.

As I said the other day nothing bearish about new highs and new high closes for the rally that started in early August. As I mentioned the other day $3.80 is the current upside target followed by something closer to $3.90. Tomorrow is Friday and harvest is just getting underway. Am I premature in the thought of some weekend pre-hedging?

Daily Support & Resistance 9/18

Dec Corn: $3.70 - $3.80

March Corn: $3.79 - $3.89

The risk of trading futures and options can be substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

LIKE JUST MY OPINION? QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS REPORT OR THE GRAIN MARKETS?

Contact me! Tom Fritz, Agricultural Market Analyst at 1.800.786.4475.

Learn more about International Futures Group at www.ifgfutures.com



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Tom Fritz is a third generation commodity futures trader. His grandfather and his father were traders on the exchange. Tom began his career in 1971 with Tabor Grain which was later acquired by Archer Daniels Midland. Prior to co-founding IFG in 1994 Tom was the lead Chicago Board of Trade floor analyst for ADM. He produces Just My Opinion, a daily grain commentary that is well respected and viewed all over the world.

 

 

Contributing author since 11/7/2017 
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy