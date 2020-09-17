Looking To Buy More Wheat



Source: Getty Images Wheat Futures---Wheat futures in the December contract is trading higher for the 2nd consecutive session up another $0.12 at 5.54 a bushel or 2.21% as prices have put in a short-term bottom in my opinion.I have been recommending a bullish trade from the 5.40 level while placing the stop loss under the contract low which was hit on June 26th at 4.78 as an exit strategy, however the chart structure will improve tremendously next week therefor the monetary risk will be reduced dramatically. At the current time I also have bullish recommendations in soybeans and soybean meal as I also think the corn market is headed higher as seasonally speaking prices look cheap especially going into the extremely volatile seasons of autumn and winter. I will be looking at adding more contracts to the upside once the risk/reward becomes more in your favor which will still take about another week, but I see no reason to short the grain market as I think we're just in the beginning of long-term secular bullish trend. TREND: HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING VOLATILITY: INCREASING If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.