Source: Getty Images
Wheat Futures---Wheat futures in the December contract is trading higher for the 2nd consecutive session up another $0.12 at 5.54 a bushel or 2.21% as prices have put in a short-term bottom in my opinion.I have been recommending a bullish trade from the 5.40 level while placing the stop loss under the contract low which was hit on June 26th at 4.78 as an exit strategy, however the chart structure will improve tremendously next week therefor the monetary risk will be reduced dramatically.
At the current time I also have bullish recommendations in soybeans and soybean meal as I also think the corn market is headed higher as seasonally speaking prices look cheap especially going into the extremely volatile seasons of autumn and winter.
I will be looking at adding more contracts to the upside once the risk/reward becomes more in your favor which will still take about another week, but I see no reason to short the grain market as I think we're just in the beginning of long-term secular bullish trend.
TREND: HIGHER
CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING
VOLATILITY: INCREASING
If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com
TWITTER---@seeryfutures
Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com
If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com
There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.