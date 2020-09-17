Platinum Prices Sharply Lower



Source : Getty Images Platinum Futures---Platinum futures in the October contract is trading lower for the 2nd consecutive session down $40 an ounce at 933 in a highly volatile Thursday afternoon in New York reversing some of the gains that we witnessed earlier this week. I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 984 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss at 882 as an exit strategy and as I've talked about in yesterday's trade this should have only been taken with a large monetary trading account due to the high risk that is associated. Platinum prices are trading right at their 20 day but still above their 100 day moving average as the trend remains mixed to higher and if you did not take the original trade the risk now is around $3,000 per contract plus slippage & commission. The entire precious metals sector was sharply lower today except for copper as the U.S stock market continues its bearish momentum putting pressure on many different commodity sectors, but stay long and continue to place the proper stop loss and let's see what tomorrow's trade brings. TREND: HIGHER---MIXED CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT VOLATILITY: HIGH If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.