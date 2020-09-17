CRUDE OIL Broader Upside Bias Remains Valid



CRUDE OIL looks to strengthen further as it looks to resume its broader uptrend. Support lies at the 40.50 level where a break will turn attention to the 40.00 level. A push through here will set the stage for a run at the 39.50 level. Further down, support comes in at the 39.00. Its daily RSI is bullish and pointing higher suggesting more gain. On the upside, resistance resides at the 41.50 levels. Further out, resistance comes in at the 42.00 level. A break above here will aim at the 42.50 level and then the 43.50 level followed by the 44.00 level. All in all, CRUDE OIL remains biased to the upside medium term.





About the author

Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXAssure.com, a technical research website. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years.

He formerly traded stocks before crossing over to the forex market where he worked for FXInstructor LLC as a technical analyst and head of research before Joining FXAssure.com. Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in The Technical Analyst Magazine, The Forex Journal Magazine, Thestreet.com, MoneyShow, The Technical analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Businessinsider and FXstreet.com

Mohammed can be reached via email at m.isah@fxassure.com.