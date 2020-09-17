Source: Getty Images

Soybean Futures---Soybean futures in the November contract is trading higher for the 2nd consecutive session up another $0.09 at 10.20 a bushel as prices have now hit a 28-month high and looks to move even higher in my opinion. I have been recommending a bullish position over the last month or so from around the 9.14 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 10-day low standing at 9.60 as an exit strategy, however the chart structure will improve tremendously starting next week therefor the monetary risk will be reduced.

The entire grain market continues it's bullish trend today as I still think historically speaking soybean prices look cheap as I also have bullish recommendations in wheat and soybean meal.

Fundamentally speaking weather conditions are a major concern as we will start to find out what 2020 production numbers will yield in the coming weeks ahead, but it will not be a record crop and the fact that China is back in big-time for U.S purchases of soybeans this market looks to move higher. Bean prices are trading far above their 20 and 100 day moving average as this trend is strong and if you take a look at the daily chart the uptrend line remains intact as I see no reason to pick a top.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING

VOLATILITY: AVERAGE

