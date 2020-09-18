847 254 5589

"Quantitative" analysis is the "Swiss Army Knife" of market analysis.

It should be in every trader's tool box from beginner to professional!

WTI Crude Oil futures rallied from 34.42 to a high of 43.39 following our previous weekly buy signal of May 22nd. That signal lived on for 15 weeks plus.



The daily quant has been in a buy for three days and is holding firm.



The white line of the weekly Quant has moved up above the 0 line and time manifold. Barring and meaningful price action to the downside a Buy Signal will be confirmed on Fridays close.



We never know how long a signal will last. We just follow the math!

