The Nemenoff Report 09/17/2020



Financials: As of this writing (6:15am) December Bonds are up 18 at 176’25, 10Yr. Notes up 2 at 139’17 and the 5 Yr. Note up 1 at 126’00.5. Yields are little changed for the week with the curve coming slightly as the short end gained slightly on the 30Yr. Bond. Yesterday the FMOC left rates unchanged and reiterated (as postured at the Jackson Hole symposium) that rates will remain near zero through 2023. Full employment of under 4% unemployed will not happen until 2023. Inflation target is still 2%and the Fed will tolerate a move for moderately higher rates for a short time. The problem with this is that inflation has not even been to 2% for years, in fact trader’s fears are disinflation and/or stagflation. At this time I see little opportunity in treasuries and remain on the sidelines. Grains: December Corn is currently up 0’6 at 572’4, November Beans up 2’4 at 1013’6 and Dec. Wheat up 3’2 at 545’2. Corn and Beans are up 5 cents and 30 cents respectfully as talk of severe damage to 500,000 acres in Southern Iowa due to severe weather helped boost these markets along with an improving export scenario. It is rumored that Russia will have a disappointing crop. All this makes me somewhat bullish and I will be a buyer on a sharp break. Cattle: October Live Cattle lost about 50 pts. yesterday but gained about 200 pts. for the week. September Feeders were down about 120 for the day but up 120 for the week. I still have a negative bias to these markets as we continue to have a 3.00 to 4.50 premium to the cash market. That being said I want to cover short FC positions and go short October LC. Silver: December Silver is down 45 cents for the day and about unchanged for the week at about 27.00. I remain on the sidelines. S&P: Dec. S&Ps are currently about 40.00 lower at 3339.00. This market has continually broke ever since the q and a with Fed Chairman Powell after the FMOC announcement of no rate change. The market has fallen from new recent highs of 3414.00. I remain negative (see Financials comment). Continue to treat as a trading affair from the short side. Currencies: As of this writing the December Euro is down 2 at 1.18190, the Yen up 40 at 0.9574, the Pound down 70 at 1.2887 and the Dollar Index up 9 at 93.24. The dollar has gained some strength over the last few sessions as the Pound has started breaking down as the Bank of England is considering or at the very least having conversations about negative rates. I still want to be a seller in the Dollar Index. Regards, Marc



About the author Mr. Nemenoff is a 37-year veteran of the futures industry. While attending graduate school at the Illinois Institute of Technology, Marc began his career as a clerk on the trading floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Marc Nemenoff quickly found that his background in both math and problem solving techniques were adaptable to the futures markets as well as the career he had been pursuing in Architecture and Urban Planning. Having decided on a career change he quickly rose within the Tabor Grain Co. organization and became their analyst and operations manager for all products traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. In 1976 Mr. Nemenoff's responsibilities increased when he was granted full membership on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange as Tabor Grain Co's. representative to the exchange. He was their head analyst and liaison to all branch offices. In addition, he was in charge of designing hedging strategies in both the livestock and financial sectors of the market and writing the firms daily and weekly market letters. In 1980 Mr. Nemenoff purchased his own membership on the CME and spent the next 12 years as an independent trader, trading in all markets with a concentration in live cattle as a spreader and market maker. As a member of the exchange he served on many committees including, Live Cattle, Nominating, Contributions, Public Relations & Advertising, and Orientation & Education. During this time he gave speeches to various groups at the behest of the exchange. These included: Agricultural Bankers, The National Cattleman's Assoc., various groups on the Role of the Market Maker, and various groups on the Role of Futures as a Risk Management Tool. In 1991 Marc left the floor and spent his time as an independent trader and lecturer giving speeches at seminars on various topics. These included Livestock Trading, Interest Rate Futures, Spreads, Technical Analysis, and trading in the pit vs. being an outside speculator. He also taught classes as a guest lecturer at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange on Spreading, Technical Analysis, and Commodity Options. Since 2004 Marc has been an Associated Person handling customer accounts for both speculators and hedgers. Marc is also the author of The Nemenoff Report, a daily overview of the markets adding his own perspective on market direction. Since 2002 Marc has been a Board member of Art Encounter, an Evanston, IL. non- profit organization, specializing in the visual arts and providing community outreach programs, such as art classes for people of all ages with special needs. Marc has been President of Art Encounter since 2009. Mr. Nemenoff describes his approach to the market as 75% technical and 25% fundamental. He is also a firm believer in the use of option strategies as a way of using leverage and minimizing risk when one has a long-term market strategy. Contact Marc Nemenoff: (800) 769-7021 or at mnemenoff@pricegroup.com