The path for USD has been rocky since its highs of mid-March, but the degree of rockiness depends on the path youre taking. Continued complications around Brexit have now sent the pound (GBP) lower against the dollar on the year, while the euros (EUR) take on this news has been mostly bullish. Then theres the yen (JPY) that is trying to find out what exactly Japans new prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, might mean for the BOJ.

Euro-Pound Push and Pull

If the trend around Brexit continues, then the pound and euro will cancel each other out and leave little in the way of a US Dollar reaction; and the same goes for this one-off news story thats specific to Japan and its currency. So what will move the dollar?

What Will Move the Dollar?

Interest rates are still hugging 0%, which makes the next move either into negative territory or higher to normal ranges. Those thinking the former is in play might look at a bearishSmall US Dollar (SFX) futures position, while those in the latter group could employ their ideas by trading the dollar from the long side. Finally, the upcoming election creates potential for USD movement. The election of Donald Trump, a republican, on November 8, 2016, was met by a 1% rally in the dollar the following day and a 6% rise for the rest of the year. SFX could see some volatility as November nears.

2020 Small Exchange, Inc. All rights reserved. Small Exchange, Inc. is a Designated Contract Market registered with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The information in this advertisement is current as of the date noted, is for informational purposes only, and does not contend to address the financial objectives, situation, or specific needs of any individual investor. Trading futures involves the risk of loss, including the possibility of loss greater than your initial investment.