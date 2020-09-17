Watch us on RFD-TV, today at 12:45 PM CT!

Live Cattle (December)

December live cattle made new highs for the move but closed near unchanged. Cash cattle started to pick up with reports of 102 in Texas and 103.00-104.00 in KS. This is a notch higher than last week, but we see it as a disappointment when considering the price action in futures over the last three sessions. From a technical perspective, the market is on the edge of breaking out. Our pivot pocket was tested but held on a closing basis, we have defined that as 111.00-111.875. A conviction close above this pocket could encourage a retest of the August 31st highs, 114.025. With that said, we are not sure the fundamentals are there to warrant another leg higher, so we are cautiously leaning on the sell-side.

This mornings weekly export sales report showed net sales of 14,300 MT reported for 2020 were down 8 percent from the previous week and 2 percent from the prior 4-week average.









Feeder Cattle (November)

November feeder cattle chopped around in yesterdays session as market participants lack conviction on either side. For us, we are trying to be more patient in working with clients on the sell side, with all eyes on the gap from August 24th, 144.975-145.675.

Lean Hogs (December)

December lean hogs continued their retreat yesterday and participants are eyeing the gap from September 9th/10th, 59.775-60.55.

This mornings weekly export sales report showed net sales of 50,600 MT reported for 2020 were up 68 percent from the previous week and 41 percent from the prior 4-week average.

