Hello traders,

GBPUSD made a sharp decline, following start of September, which suggests a high in place for a former wave 5 at the 1.348 level, and a minimum, three-wave, bearish reversal underway. We can see first impulse lower as A)/1) of a bearish reversal as completed, so latest recovery can be part of a three-wave correction within a B)/2), which can take price towards the 1.303 resistance level, or higher towards the 1.323 resistance level, where Fib. ratio of 61.8 sits. Once a correction develops, further weakness may be seen.

GBPUSD, 4h