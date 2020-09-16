Soybean Meal Looks To Move Higher



Source; Getty Images Soybean Meal Futures---Soybean meal futures in the December contract is up 500 points at 324.20 a ton continuing its bullish momentum looking to test the contract high which was hit on September 14th at 328 in my opinion on weather concerns in the southern part of the United States due to Hurricane Sally which is pushing the entire grain market higher across the board today and as I have stated on many occasions the grain market has formed a long-term bottom and now has turned into a secular bullish story. I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 299 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 10-day low standing at 309.00 as an exit strategy, however the chart structure will improve in 2 trading sessions therefor the monetary risk will be reduced. Volatility will start to climb exponentially to the upside as I think the 350 level is not out of the possibility in the coming weeks ahead especially if poor weather conditions persist. TREND: HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING VOLATILITY: INCREASING If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.