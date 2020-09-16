Here Is My Wheat Trade



Source :Getty Images Wheat Futures---Wheat futures in the December contract is currently trading up 2 cents at 5.40 a bushel as I am now recommending a bullish trade while placing the stop loss under the contract low which was hit on June 26th at 4.78 as an exit strategy as the risk is around $3,100 per contract plus commission & slippage. This trade should only be taken with the larger account as the risk is high, however I will change the stop loss in next week's trade therefor lowering the risk as I do want to give this some room due to the volatility. At the present time I also have bullish recommendations in soybeans and soybean meal as I think corn is also headed higher as the grain market across the board looks strong as the risk / reward is in your favor to take a bullish position. Wheat prices are trading slightly below their 20 but still above their 100 day moving average as the trend is mixed as I'm sticking my neck out on this trade due to the fact that prices are right near a 3 week low low which I don't do very often. For the bullish momentum to continue prices have to break the September 1st high of 5.68 in my opinion as we start to enter the highly volatile autumn and winter season for wheat prices. TREND: MIXED CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING VOLATILITY: INCREASING If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.