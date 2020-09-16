Livestock Report



Walsh Trading Daily Insights Commentary December Lean Hogs is the lead contract as its volume has overtaken the October contracts volume. December Hogs broke down on Wednesday, trading through support at 61.80 to the session low at 61.25. It was able to bounce and settle above support at 61.975. More profit taking in Hogs as traders lighten positions before the Us Export sales report on Thursday. Will we see a buying spurt from Asian counties as they move away from German pork? The Germans have found more wild boar dead from the disease in the same area as the initial discovery. This is near the border with Poland, which has been fighting the disease for a while. They havent seen any farm animals come down with the disease and have quarantined the affected area. Protocols are being implemented and the Germans want to see exports banned from the affected area, not the whole country. So far that desire has been rejected as most of Asia has banned imports from the entire country. Where there is smoke there is firewhere you see one roachthere are many. I think this is just the beginningHopefully for the Germans we have learned enough about containment and they can mitigate the spread. The break down to support is a good buying opportunity, in my opinion. With cutouts and the cash market strong, Hogs could be poised to continue its short-term up trend. Support is at 61.80, 59.825 and the 200 DMA at 59.16. Resistance is at 63.325, 64.80 and then 66.55. The Pork Cutout Index increased and is at 81.38 as of 9/15/2020. The Lean Hog Index increased and is at 65.35 as of 9/14/2020. Estimated Slaughter for Wednesday is 485,000 which is above last weeks 484,000 and below last years slaughter at 487,000. The weekly slaughter (so far) is estimated at 1,456,000, higher than last weeks (holiday week) 955,000 and below last years slaughter at 1,469,000. October Feeder Cattle failed to build on Tuesdays rally and sank back to test support at 142.40 making the low at 142.15. The rising 50 DMA is also right at 142.40. It settled right at support at 142.425. This should provide the key to trade on Thursday, in my opinion. If settlement holds, price can once again reverse course and test resistance at 143.50 and then 144.25. A failure from settlement could see support tested at 140.775. The Feeder Cattle Index ticked higher and is at 140.60 as of 9/15/2020. December Live Cattle is now the lead contract as its volume has overtaken the October volume. The December contract made the session high at 112.475. This is just above resistance at 112.35. Resistance held and drifted lower to 111.40. It settled in the middle of the range at 111.95. A failure from settlement has support at 110.80, 109.60 and then 108.65. Resistance is at 112.35, 113.90 and then 114.65. Boxed beef cutouts were lower with choice cutouts down 0.71 to 215.38 and select down 1.77 to 204.51. The choice/ select spread widened to 10.87 and the load count was 166. Tuesdays estimated slaughter is 120,000, which is even with last week and above last years 117,000. The weekly estimated slaughter (so far) is 360,000, higher than last weeks (holiday week) 241,000 and last years slaughter at 356,000. The USDA report LM_Ct131 states: So far for Wednesday in the Southern Plains negotiated cash trading has been slow with light demand. Compared to last week, in the Texas Panhandle, live purchases moved 1.50 to 2.00 higher from 103.00 to 103.50 on light test. In Kansas, when compared to the prior week, live purchases moved 2.00 higher at 103.00. Thus far for Wednesday in Nebraska and Western Cornbelt negotiated cash trading has been inactive on very light demand. Not enough purchases in these regions for a market trend. For the prior week in Nebraska live purchases moved mostly at 101.00 and dressed purchases moved from 160.00-161.00. For the previous week in the Western Cornbelt live purchases moved from 100.00-103.00 and dressed purchases moved from 160.00-161.00. Trade Suggestion(s) Risk/Reward Futures N/A Options N/A For those interested I hold a weekly grain (with Sean Lusk) and livestock webinar on Thursdays (except holiday weeks) and our next webinar will be on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 3:00 pm. It is free for anyone who wants to sign up and the link for sign up is below. If you cannot attend live a recording will be sent to your email upon completion of the webinar. Sign Up Now **Call me for a free consultation for a marketing plan regarding your livestock needs.** Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading, Inc. Direct: 312.957.4163 888.391.7894 Fax: 312.256.0109 bdicostanzo@walshtrading.com www.walshtrading.com Walsh Trading, Inc. is registered as a Guaranteed Introducing Broker with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and an NFA Member.



Futures and options trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Therefore, individuals should carefully consider their financial condition in deciding whether to trade. Option traders should be aware that the exercise of a long option will result in a futures position. The valuation of futures and options may fluctuate, and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. The information contained on this site is the opinion of the writer or was obtained from sources cited within the commentary. The impact on market prices due to seasonal or market cycles and current news events may already be reflected in market prices. PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS.



All information, communications, publications, and reports, including this specific material, used and distributed by Walsh Trading, Inc. (WTI) shall be construed as a solicitation for entering into a derivatives transaction. WTI does not distribute research reports, employ research analysts, or maintain a research department as defined in CFTC Regulation 1.71.



About the author Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading I began my career in the Securities industry working as a runner on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange while I attended Pace University. I then started working for Salomon Brothers in their Government Bond Trading arena. After graduating from Pace University with a degree in Accounting, I transferred to Chicago and became a member of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange utilizing my experience to execute trades and manage risk for institutional clients as a broker for Salomon Brothers on the trading floor. I then embarked to trade for my own account in the stock indices pits as a local before moving off the floor to aid and assist individual clients in their trading endeavors. I now work at Walsh Trading holding a series 3 broker’s license whose duties include being the firm’s Chief Market technician. I understand that every client's needs are different, and I pride myself in tailoring my service to each client's unique circumstances and needs. Individual client experience, risk tolerance, and capital all play a role in how I approach the markets. I am involved in all markets using technical analysis to find opportunities. My approach is driven by the principles of capital preservation. My trading philosophy is that if you can recognize and manage the risk, you have a better chance to be successful in trading. I advise clients to always use stops as money management in my opinion is the most important ingredient in trading commodities.