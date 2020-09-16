|
|
Chris Talks Gold, Oil, and the US Dollar With Jim Goddard
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
by Chris Vermeulen of Technical Traders Ltd.
|
Chris joins Jim Goddard from the Goddard Report to talk about the upside potential for gold miners. Traders and investors seem bored with stocks so other sectors are picking up. Chris reviews sectors that are coming to life, like real estate and biotech, as well as those in a bearish pattern like crude, the energy sector as a whole. and bitcoin.
About the author
Chris Vermeulen has been involved in the markets since 1997 and is the founder of Technical Traders Ltd. He is an internationally recognized technical analyst, trader, and is the author of the book: 7 Steps to Win With Logic
Through years of research, trading and helping individual traders around the world. He learned that many traders have great trading ideas, but they lack one thing, they struggle to execute trades in a systematic way for consistent results. Chris helps educate traders with a three-hour video course that can change their trading results for the better and shares is stock and ETF trades through his Wealth Building Newsletter.
He is a regular speaker on HoweStreet, FinancialSurvivorNetwork, and the ProvenAndProbable shows. Chris also contributes market insight to several financial hubs like Barchart.com
Contributing author since 05/08/2018