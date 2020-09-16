In a striking contrast to peak oil fears just a little over a decade ago, the oil industry, according to a new study by BP, may have seen peak demand of around 100 million barrels a day in 2019. In all three of BPs three projected scenarios, its downhill from there, demand falling to 55 million barrels daily by the next decade--never to reach pre pandemic levels. The reason: electric vehicles are quickly becoming the new standard. Another term for this: creative destruction, with the oil industry on the receiving end of a severe, possibly terminal, disruption.

Should any of BPs forecasted scenarios pan out, the impact will be global; their potential effect on countries that rely on oil revenue...potentially devastating.

In our view, the best case scenario--business-as-usual--sees potential resistance at [2] between the 62.00 and 75.80 range. Near-term resistance stands at 43.00. Near-term support is at 36.00.

