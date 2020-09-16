rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

ZYTrade Technical Snapshot - Crude Oil Futures (CL) - The End of Oil's Demand Inelasticity?
Wednesday, September 16, 2020

by Karl Montevirgen of Independent - Writing for Multiple Companies

Bookmark and Share


In a striking contrast to peak oil fears just a little over a decade ago, the oil industry, according to a new study by BP, may have seen peak demand of around 100 million barrels a day in 2019. In all three of BPs three projected scenarios, its downhill from there, demand falling to 55 million barrels daily by the next decade--never to reach pre pandemic levels. The reason: electric vehicles are quickly becoming the new standard. Another term for this: creative destruction, with the oil industry on the receiving end of a severe, possibly terminal, disruption.


Should any of BPs forecasted scenarios pan out, the impact will be global; their potential effect on countries that rely on oil revenue...potentially devastating.


In our view, the best case scenario--business-as-usual--sees potential resistance at [2] between the 62.00 and 75.80 range. Near-term resistance stands at 43.00. Near-term support is at 36.00.


Trading futures, options on futures, and forex involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. The use of leverage is not suitable for all investors and losses exceeding your initial deposit is possible. Carefully consider whether trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances, knowledge, and financial resources and only risk capital should be used. Opinions, market data, and recommendations are subject to change at any time. The lower the margin used the higher the leverage and therefore increases your risk. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.


Recent articles from this author


About the author

Karl Montevirgen is an independent content writer. Having been involved in the commodities and FX markets for the last 9 years, Karl writes for several companies and publications in the finance space. 

You can view his extended profile, list of publications, and theoretical content work on his LinkedIn page. 
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy