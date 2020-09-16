St. Louis, Missouri, September 16. According to EIA data analyzed by the Renewable Fuels Association for the week ending September 11, ethanol production eased 1.6 percent lower, or 14,000 barrels per day (b/d), to 926,000 b/d, equivalent to 38.89 million gallons daily. Production remained 7.7 percent below the same week in 2019 as a result of the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The four-week average ethanol production rate was unchanged at 930,000 b/d, equivalent to an annualized rate of 14.26 billion gallons (bg).





Ethanol stocks narrowed by 1.0 percent to a five-week low of 19.8 million barrels, which was 14.8 percent below year-ago volumes. Inventories decreased across all regions except the East Coast (PADD 1) and Gulf Coast (PADD 3).





The volume of gasoline supplied to the U.S. market, a measure of implied demand, took a step in the right direction, up 1.0 percent to 8.48 million b/d (129.97 bg annualized). Gasoline demand remained 5.2 percent lower than a year ago.





Refiner/blender net inputs of ethanol followed, rising 1.8 percent to 845,000 b/d, equivalent to 12.95 bg annualized, which was 6.6 percent below the year-earlier level.





Imports of ethanol arriving into the West Coast were 36,000 b/d, or 10.58 million gallons for the week. This marks the sixth time in eight weeks that imports were reported. (Weekly export data for ethanol is not reported simultaneously; the latest export data is as of July 2020.)





View historical U.S. weekly ethanol supply and demand data at https://ethanolrfa.org/statistics/weekly-monthly-ethanol-supply-demand/



