Be advised that all my comments are my OPINION and that OPINION is based on my long term in-house model that I dubbed LAWG 647. The prices I use in my model are week ending prices, usually Friday.BTW, trading commodities isriskyand not meant for those that faint at the sight of blood.

September 16, 2020

HAS SUGAR LOST THE SWEETNESS

According to the LAWG647 March 2021 Sugar went negative last Friday. It dropped $1.33 from the recent high and found support at the one hundred day moving average.

So what does the Model tell us? It will take a close at or above $15.02 on Friday, September 18 to turn Sugar bullish. The RSI is at 44 as I write this which is 6 points higher from the close on Friday last. The RSI is not part of the LAWG647 Model but I include it because it is widely known. Both the Positive and Negative Indicators are within the First Standard Deviation of the long term average. This tells us there is a lot of downside potential.

What to do? Some of you may recall from past articles I do believe in having skin in the game. Ergo, I am attempting to sell March 2021 Sugar at 1290. I will monitor risk closely.

Lee Gaus is a founding partner of EFG Group founded in 1992 which specializes in servicing Introducing Brokers.Prior to founding EFG Group Lee Gaus, Tom Fritz and Steve Erdman all began their Commodity Futures careers with ADM. Collectively Lee, Tom and Steve have over one hundred years of experience in the industry.

International Futures Group (IFG) founded in 1994 is a sister company to EFG Groupspecializes in serving institutions, professional traders and individual investors.

We believe our experience and the development of the Model provide our clients, Introducing Brokers and individual clients a unique perspective. If commodity trading is what you do drop me a line atLee@efggrp.comor give me a call at 312-384-1166, or 1-877-304-1369. We will be glad you called and are confident so will you.



