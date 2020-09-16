September 15, 2020

I put a video together that shows how historically, $10 doesn't mean much to the soybean market. It has a lot to do with basis nationally.

We will take you back 50 years and show you how everytime beans get to the $10 mark, that they don't form a top there. When beans reach that $10 mark, they may stumble but always seem to find a way to reach new highs. I will walk you through my obversations and show you how this is possible and where we could expect the price of benas to go.

Sign up below to get the video sent directly to you and follow this rally along with us.