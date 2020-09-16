Silver Dec 2020



847 254 5589 "Quantitative" analysis is the "Swiss Army Knife" of market analysis. It should be in every trader's tool box from beginner to professional! Following our last Quant "Buy" signal Silver Futures rallied from 19.25 to a high of 29.74 over an eight week time span. Although our Weekly Quant has been in "Sell" mode for the last two weeks it is turning up. The white line has entered the Time Manifold (Two Blue Lines) and the black histogram is moving higher. As we write this Silver Futures have more work to do prior to issuing a"BUY"signal but we believe its worth watching. If similar market action continues through Friday there is a good possibility the Quant's will issue a "BUY" signal. Sign up for a free two week trial. Receive up to five markets of your choice. Visit chicagoquanttechnologies.com to sign up. We cover Futures, FOREX, ETF'S and Stocks.



About the author Murray Rosenberg AKA Doc Dow has been a member of the major exchanges.

The NYSE, AMEX, PHLX the NYFE, the CEC and CME. He’s traded on the floors of these exchanges during his career. Doc has been involved in the “Hedge Fund” industry for over 20 years. Utilizing his quantitative math to decide market direction. For the past seven years Doc has been doing a FREE webinar on quantitative Trading. The webinar is now available to you. Ask any trading questions you like.