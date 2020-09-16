Natural Gas (NG) is trying to edge higher going into today's European morning, bumping up against triangle resistance (on the 4hr chart). Significantly, NG is nearing the completion of the daily chart triangle, and testing the 38.2% Fib retrace of the July to August rally. Although bulls should not rule out deeper profittaking following Thursday's highly anticipated weekly storage data, where a test of the 50% Fib of the July-August rally is moderately likely, odds are elevated for NG's major trend reversal higher to reassert by early October. Congratulations to Premium Members who profited from the opportunities highlighted April 1st,April 17th, onMay 1standreiterated Aug 3rd before the day's historic gains. The weekly, daily and 4hr RSI, Stochastcis and MACD are mostly bottomish, consolidating recent gains or rallying. I am flat after profitably closing longs yesterday and am looking at re-entering long in the green zone (of the daily chart), targeting the red zone for Tuesday. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter).





Natural Gas (NG) Weekly/Daily/4hr

Click hereto read todays technical analysis of Silver, Cocoa

Mylatest Bitcoin biweekly commentary (published Sep 9)withICE Futures Singaporeis now available.

Coffee Daily

Get your coffee today? You can now enjoy your brew withCoffee Daily - Tradable Patterns' Arabica and Robusta Coffee Futures technical analysis newsletter,published Monday to Friday before the London open. Write toinfo@tradablepatterns.comfor pricing details and sample reports as of the July 13 launch, illustrating how the massive moves since were hinted through pattern recognition.





Latest trades published forPremium MembersSep 14th.

Equities & ETFshas taken on a new format where it is now an Entries/Exits style service inspired by technical analysis on a collection of equities and ETFs.The 25 equities and ETFs initially profiled for their beaten down, trend reversal potential, between April 17 to May 22, 2020, have mostly ran up tremendously since then, and are assumed to be closed trades as of June 10th using the day's opening price.Congratulations to allPremium Memberswho profited from these long equity/ETF ideas soon after they were initially profiled.

I will look to explore new long/short trade ideas on Equities & ETFs withPremium Memberswith a target of 5 multi-week to multi-month swing trades each month.Premium Membersalso have access to monthly and weekly chart technical analysis for 5 Equity/ETF markets each Saturday.

Join the world's largest asset manager and 3 of the world's 5 largest (and 5 of the 10 largest) hedge funds by AUM as daily readers of Tradable Patterns' technical analysis.Since becoming available on Bloomberg, Refinitiv and FACTSET, readers have included every single one of the global top 10 investment banks. If you represent an institutional investor or potential distribution partner, write toinfo@tradablepatterns.comto request Bloomberg, Refinitiv and Factset readership reports.

Also seen onFT (Financial Times),Interactive Brokers,ICE Futures Singapore,Amazon, Zerohedge,CNA,Spotify,Liquid (Quoine),Tradable Patterns (https://tradablepatterns.com)publishes 4 newsletters:Today's Top 3 Trades,Equities & ETFs, Coffee DailyandCrypto Weekly Outlook.

Today's Top 3 Trades, Equities & ETFs, Coffee Daily, Crypto Weekly Outlook and all other Tradable Patterns content do not constitute an advisory and do not make recommendations, but can supplement your own analysis. Please do your own due diligence ahead of any trades.