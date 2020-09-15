|
|
Tomorrow We Have FOMC & Daily Soybean Oil Chart & Trading Levels 9.16.2020
Tuesday, September 15, 2020
by Ilan-Levy Mayer of Cannon Trading Company, Inc.
|
It's that time of the year where December contract is the front month for all stock indices/ currencies/ financials and other markets!
Rollover!!
Tomorrow we have FOMC.
Normally the volatility is around the actual rate cut/increase....This time it is99.99% of no change
.
However, FOMC days do have unique behavior and this time my guess is, it will be around the language used after the announcement.
The following are my PERSONAL suggestions on trading during FOMC days:
Reduce trading size
Be extra picky = no trade is better than a bad trade
Choose entry points wisely. Look at longer time frame support and resistance for entry. Take the approach of entering at points where you normally would have placed protective stops. Example, trader x looking to go long the mini SP at 3325.00 with a stop at 3319.00, instead "stretch the price bands" due to volatility and place an entry order to buy at 3319.75 and place a stop a few points below in this hypothetical example ( consider current volatility along with support and resistance levels).
Expect the higher volatility during and right after the announcement
Expect to see some "vacuum" ( low volume, big zigzags) right before the number.
Consider using automated stops and limits attached to your entry order as the market can move very fast at times.
Keep in mind statement comes out at 1 Pm Central time, the news conference which dissects the language comes out 30 minutes later so the volatility window stretches out.
Know what the market was expecting, learn what came out and observe market reaction for clues
Be patient and be disciplined
If in doubt, stay out!!
Find the clues?
Daily chart of Bean Oil futures below along with a graph showing the changes in the Non- Commercial long/short difference (weekly basis).
9-16-2020
Trading Futures, Options on Futures, and retail off-exchange foreign currency transactions involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors.
About the author
Ilan Levy-Mayer has been a commodities broker for over 15 years, and holds an MBA in Finance and Marketing from Hebrew University in Jerusalem. Ilan is currently the Vice President and a Senior Broker at Cannon Trading Company . He is also a CTA of Levex Capital Management and his daily blog was voted the #1 Futures Blog from Trader's Planet.
His experience in the industry dates from the beginning of online trading, and he has also developed several trading systems over the years. In addition, Ilan has written several articles about trading methods and trading psychology, and has been quoted and published several times in SFO magazine, Futures, and Bloomberg. He has been invited to speak at the Chicago Board of Trade, a significant distinction.
Ilan specializes in analyzing the markets based on timing methods, proprietary technical indicators, using support and resistance levels and looking at multiple time frames.
