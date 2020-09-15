While the Financial sectors year-to-date performance of -19% stands at second worst (the worst being Energy), the regional bank industry (KRE) appears to have broken below its tepid uptrend line [1] on relatively high selling volume [2]. The closest support level may be found at [3] near 33.50. Meanwhile, the dollar index (DX) is expected to trend lower toward the 90.95 level, unable to gain enough momentum to break above its August high of 94.00.

