ANALYSIS
USDCAD
Some less dovish RBA Minutes, a new 16-month low for the USDCNY fix, and Chinas stronger than expected August data set for Industrial Output and Retail Sales propelled the USD lower in Asia last night, but it unfortunately did little to drive USDCAD lower and out of its recent 1.3130s to 1.3190-1.3200 price range. European traders played catch-up to Asia's risk-on tone earlier this morning by bidding up equities and bond yields but EURUSDs continued struggle with 1.1880s is keeping USDCAD supported once again. Broader risk sentiment has not really taken a hit following this morning's release of weaker than expected US Industrial Production for August.
China Aug Industrial Output YY 5.6%, 5.1% f'cast, 4.8% prev;
China Aug Retail Sales YY 0.5%, 0.0% f'cast, -1.1% prev
U.S. AUG INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT +0.4 PCT (CONSENSUS +1.0 PCT) VS JULY +3.5 PCT (PREVIOUS +3.0 PCT)
USDCAD DAILY
USDCAD HOURLY
OCT CRUDE OIL DAILY
EURUSD
Last nights rallies for the Australian dollar and the Chinese yuan very much helped the Euro drift higher into European trade today, but weve noticed the markets continued struggle to surpass the familiar 1.1880s chart resistance level. A wave of EURGBP selling knocked EURUSD back below this level during the 2amET hour and the euro buyers now appear to be losing the battle of two-way hedging flows going into this mornings 2.4BLN worth of option expiries between 1.1875 and 1.1900. Germanys September ZEW survey beat expectations today, but this had very little impact on the marketplace.
German Sep ZEW Economic Sentiment, 77.4, 69.8 f'cast, 71.5 prev
German Sep ZEW Current Conditions, -66.2, -72.0 f'cast, -81.3 prev
EURUSD DAILY
EURUSD HOURLY
SPOT GOLD DAILY
GBPUSD
Sterling inched lower in Asia last night (against the broadly weaker USD theme) as traders digested the Torys successful second reading of their Internal Market Bill (IMB), but it has recovered those losses as we head into NY trade today. Market chatter is chalking up this mornings bounce to the upbeat overall risk tone, the UKs better than expected August Employment Report, and the thought that the IMB will face more serious scrutiny from Tory rebels in next weeks amendment vote. Wed agree with all of this, but we think the UK's now almost certain collision course with Brussels at the end of the month should invite GBPUSD sellers on strength.
UK Aug Claimant Count Unem Chng, 73.7k, 100.0k f'cast, 94.4k prev, 69.9k rvsd
UK Jul ILO Unemployment Rate, 4.1%, 4.1% f'cast, 3.9% prev
UK Jul Employment Change, -12k, -125k f'cast, -220k prev
UK Jul Avg Wk Earnings 3M YY, -1.0%, -1.3% f'cast, -1.2% prev
UK Jul Avg Earnings (Ex-Bonus), 0.2%, -0.2% f'cast, -0.2% prev
GBPUSD DAILY
GBPUSD HOURLY
EURGBP DAILY
AUDUSD
The Australian dollar confidently regained the 0.7280s last night after the RBA reported, what was deemed by the financial media to be, less dovish than expected Minutes from its latest policy meeting. We wouldn't agree with this analysis, but we feel the better than expected Chinese data released shortly thereafter justified the move higher for AUDUSD. The market has since been tracking EURUSD however, and so that has meant more two-way flows over the course of the European morning.
AUDUSD DAILY
AUDUSD HOURLY
USDCNH DAILY
USDJPY
Dollar/yen is dumbfounding traders this morning as it de-couples from US yields and instead takes out yesterdays chart support level in the 105.50s. The fact that this selling emerged just before the NY open, when the USDs overnight tone was arguably the most mixed, has us thinking that this is a flow-driven move more than anything else. A closing print below the 105.40s could invite a quick retest of the 105.00-105.25 level, where over 4BLN in options will be expiring over the next 48hrs.
USDJPY DAILY
USDJPY HOURLY
US 10YR BOND YIELD DAILY
Charts: Reuters Eikon
Exchange Bank of Canada, EBC Canadas Foreign Exchange Bank, is the only Schedule 1 Canadian bank specializing in foreign currency exchange and international payments for financial institutions and corporations. EBC provides innovative foreign exchange management and integrated international payment solutions tailored to meet business needs on a global scale. Leveraging industry leading technology and a client-focused team of experts EBC delivers comprehensive, cost-effective and trusted payment processes and foreign exchange currency solutions to create financial and operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit:www.ebcfx.com.