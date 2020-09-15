Be advised that all my comments are my OPINION and that OPINION is based on my long term in-house model that I dubbed LAWG 647. The prices I use in my model are week ending prices, usually Friday.BTW, trading commodities is risky and not meant for those that faint at the sight of blood.

SEPTEMBER 15, 2020

HOGS NO LONGER THE DOGS OF THE COMMODITY MARKETS

December Hogs have enjoyed a $17.00 rally from the low before breaking over $2.45 yesterday, Monday, September 14. This break was not a complete surprise as the Positive Indicator of the LAWG647 Model showed that December Hogs had entered Negative Equivalency. Simply put this means that the market had advanced to a point where the Positive Indicator suggested a higher probability for a correction existed. So what does the Model tell us?

As of Friday, September 11, December Hogs were (are) in an obvious uptrend. The Positive Indicator was at the 4th Standard Deviation above the long term average. Looking historically at the long term average Hogs had found resistance between the 4th and 5th Standard Deviation. We also know that it will take a close at or below $46.00 on Friday, September 18 to turn the trend lower.

What to do? I suggest looking for values to buy December Hogs, but show some patience as I believe a further correction is likely. Aggressive traders that are less risk adverse and willing to risk an additional $780 may wish to consider getting long December Hogs at $62.50, more conservative traders willing to miss the possible move higher may wish to hold out for $60.55.

