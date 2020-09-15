Live Cattle (December)

December live cattle broke out above the top end of the recent range, taking us to our first resistance pocket, 111.00-111.875. This pocket represents the breakdown point, which then became resistance from August 21st-26th. The Bear camp must defend this pocket, a failure to do so could extend the rally towards the August 19th highs of 114.025. Our pivot pocket remains intact and will act as the first support for the remainder of the week, we have that listed as 109.60-110.075. We would not be surprised to see....... Please sign up for a Free Trial at Blue Line Futures to have our entire technical outlook, actionable bias, and proprietary levels emailed each morning.

Feeder Cattle (November)

November feeder cattle shot out of a cannon today, trading at the highest prices of the month. Prices rallied but stalled against the 50-day moving average, 143.30. If the Bulls can chew through this area, we could see an extension towards....... Please sign up for a Free Trial at Blue Line Futures to have our entire technical outlook, actionable bias, and proprietary levels emailed each morning.

Lean Hogs (December)

In yesterdays report, we talked about the velocity of the recent move being prone to a collection. Our resistance pocket from 66.825-67.60 was tested and held, this pocket was support at the end of last year and the eventual breakdown point in January. The first support for tomorrows session comes in at 62.85. A close below here opens the door for a run at....... Please sign up for a Free Trial at Blue Line Futures to have our entire technical outlook, actionable bias, and proprietary levels emailed each morning.

