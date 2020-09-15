rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Generational Buying Opportunity in Gold and Silver?
Tuesday, September 15, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

Bookmark and Share

Generational Buying Opportunity in Gold and Silver?

September 12, 2020 By EWFHendra (Edit)

On Saturday, September 12, 2020 we atElliott Wave Forecast hosted a Free Seminar. The topic of the seminar was Generational Buying Opportunity in Gold and Silver?. We analyze and talk about the outlook of Gold, Silver, and Miners.

In the seminar, we explain why the break to all time high in precious metal against US Dollar is likely not a terminal move and much more upside can be expected in years to come. We also explain why Silver has potential of even more upside due to Gold to Silver Ratio pulling back from all-time high.

Gold Monthly Elliott Wave Outlook

Gold Monthly Elliott Wave chart

The monthly chart of the precious metal above suggests more upside expected to reach at least $2970 $3428 area in coming years. This target is based on the 100% extension from all-time low. Its also the most conservative target assuming a zigzag structure from the all-time low. The rally can see a lot more than this target area if it becomes an impulse.

Watch the Free Webinar recording below to check our view on the precious metal sectors in coming years. Check to see why we think we think its a great opportunity to be in the precious metal sectors now.

Generational Buying Opportunity in Gold and Silver? 9.12.2020 Video

Learn more about our service with a Free 14 Day Trial andLearn how to trade the market with our trading method. We hope you liked this Webinar



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy