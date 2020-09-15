The S&P500 (ES) is edging higher for a 2nd straight day going into Wednesday's FOMC and rate announcement. Significantly, regardless of whatever further gains occur leading into and in the day or so following the FOMC, ES is looking wobbly for the balance of the month after having broken ascending wedge support (on the weekly chart) in the last 2 weeks. ES is now back to its February high, trying to reclaim the weekly chart ascending wedge support as it typically does after an initial break. Congratulations to paying subscribers who profited from the February 18th analysis one day before the record high in the ES, warning of the pending slide in the S&P500, and fromthe June 9th report highlighting the looming completion of the ascending wedge on the S&P500. The weekly RSI, Stochastics and MACD are tiring, with fairly high odds for them to weigh down by next week, the bottomish daily RSI and Stochastics. I am looking to go short in the red zone (of the daily chart), targeting the green zone for Monday. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter).





S&P500 (ES) Weekly/Daily/4hr

