Livestock Report



Walsh Trading Daily Insights Commentary October Lean Hogs broke down hard, failing to build on Thursday and Fridays gains. With China and it looks like the rest of Asia saying they will not take pork from Germany the futures market looked poised to continue its surge as the preliminary pricing had futures prices a lot higher than Fridays settlement. That proved to be a bluff as the market couldnt overtake the Friday high and longs used this early strength to take profits. When other longs realized what was happening, they joined in the selling. This took price down to the low of the day at 64.40, which is just a tick away from closing the gap created on Friday. The gap was from 64.375 (Thursdays high) to 66.125 (Fridays low). The break down led to a bearish engulfing pattern forming and if the gap Thursday high doesnt provide support, we could see price retrace some more. There is another gap below from the 9/9/2020 high at 61.725 and the Thursday (9/10/2020) low at 62.875. Hogs settled near the low at 64.625. If the gap can provide support, we could see price consolidate within the Monday range. A failure from the gap could see more profit taking. The Pork Cutout Index increased and is at 80.74 as of 9/11/2020. The Lean Hog Index jumped and is at 63.28 as of 9/10/2020. Estimated Slaughter for Monday is 486,000 which is above last weeks (holiday week) 6,000 and below last years slaughter at 490,000. October Feeder Cattle gap opened higher and kept going. It traded to the high at 143.125 and settled at 142.60. It reclaimed the 50 DMA (142.10) and now must hold above here and challenge resistance at 143.50 and then 144.25. Resistance then comes in at 145.05. A failure below the 50 DMA could see price pullback and test the gap from Mondays low at 141.075 and Fridays high at 140.75. There is additional support nearby at 140.775. Support then comes in at 138.95. The Feeder Cattle Index firmed and is at 141.47 as of 9/11/2020. October Live Cattle started strong, opening higher and trading through the 200 DMA (106.03) on its way to the session high at 107.55. This is just above resistance at the declining 21 DMA (107.03) and my key level at 107.30. Resistance held back the buying frenzy and price pulled back to settle at 106.875. This is above the 200 DMA and it must hold to keep prices moving in a positive direction. Resistance remains at the 21 DMA, 107.30 and then 108.65. The 100 DMA is buoyed by the rising 50 DMA (105.88). If price can stay supported, we could see a positive cross of the 50 DMA over the 200 DMA. This would be bullish, in my opinion. Support then comes in at the 104.85 -104.20 zone. Boxed beef cutouts were mixed with choice cutouts down 2.68 to 217.21 and select up 0.66 to 207.76. The choice/ select spread narrowed to 9.45 and the load count was 149. Mondays estimated slaughter is 120,000, which is above last weeks (holiday week) 3,000 and last years 119,000. The USDA report LM_Ct131 states: Thus far for Monday negotiated cash trading has been at a standstill in all major feeding regions. Last week in the Texas Panhandle live purchases moved from 102.00-102.00. For the prior week in Kansas and Nebraska live purchases moved mostly at 101.00 and, in Nebraska, dressed purchases moved from 160.00-161.00. For the previous week in the Western Cornbelt live purchases moved from 100.00-103.00 and dressed purchases moved from 160.00-161.00. Trade Suggestion(s) Risk/Reward Futures N/A Options N/A For those interested I hold a weekly grain (with Sean Lusk) and livestock webinar on Thursdays (except holiday weeks) and our next webinar will be on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 3:00 pm. It is free for anyone who wants to sign up and the link for sign up is below. If you cannot attend live a recording will be sent to your email upon completion of the webinar. Sign Up Now **Call me for a free consultation for a marketing plan regarding your livestock needs.** Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading, Inc. Direct: 312.957.4163 888.391.7894 Fax: 312.256.0109 bdicostanzo@walshtrading.com www.walshtrading.com Walsh Trading, Inc. is registered as a Guaranteed Introducing Broker with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and an NFA Member.



Futures and options trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Therefore, individuals should carefully consider their financial condition in deciding whether to trade. Option traders should be aware that the exercise of a long option will result in a futures position. The valuation of futures and options may fluctuate, and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. The information contained on this site is the opinion of the writer or was obtained from sources cited within the commentary. The impact on market prices due to seasonal or market cycles and current news events may already be reflected in market prices. PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS.



All information, communications, publications, and reports, including this specific material, used and distributed by Walsh Trading, Inc. (WTI) shall be construed as a solicitation for entering into a derivatives transaction. WTI does not distribute research reports, employ research analysts, or maintain a research department as defined in CFTC Regulation 1.71.



Recent articles from this author Livestock Report

Livestock Report

Livestock Report

Livestock Report

Livestock Report

About the author Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading I began my career in the Securities industry working as a runner on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange while I attended Pace University. I then started working for Salomon Brothers in their Government Bond Trading arena. After graduating from Pace University with a degree in Accounting, I transferred to Chicago and became a member of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange utilizing my experience to execute trades and manage risk for institutional clients as a broker for Salomon Brothers on the trading floor. I then embarked to trade for my own account in the stock indices pits as a local before moving off the floor to aid and assist individual clients in their trading endeavors. I now work at Walsh Trading holding a series 3 broker’s license whose duties include being the firm’s Chief Market technician. I understand that every client's needs are different, and I pride myself in tailoring my service to each client's unique circumstances and needs. Individual client experience, risk tolerance, and capital all play a role in how I approach the markets. I am involved in all markets using technical analysis to find opportunities. My approach is driven by the principles of capital preservation. My trading philosophy is that if you can recognize and manage the risk, you have a better chance to be successful in trading. I advise clients to always use stops as money management in my opinion is the most important ingredient in trading commodities.