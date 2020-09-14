Source: Getty Images

Platinum Futures---Platinum futures in the October contract is currently trading at 962 an ounce up $22 as prices are hovering right near a 3 week high. I am keeping a very close eye on a possible bullish position, but I'm waiting for the 4-week high to occur before entering, however if you want to jump the gun you can buy platinum at today's price level while placing the stop-loss under the recent low which occurred on September 3rd at 882 as the risk would be around $4,000 per contract plus slippage and commission, however like I stated before I am sitting on the sidelines.

At the current time my only bullish trade is in the copper market as I do think the whole complex will continue to move higher as platinum is still trading above its 20 and 100 as the trend remains strong to the upside.

Platinum prices are by far the weakest metal at the current time as gold and silver have been the ringleaders over the course of the last over a month, but I do think historically speaking platinum prices look cheap as I still think the $1,000 level will be broken soon as I see no reason to be short.

TREND:HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING

VOLATILITY: AVERAGE

