Platinum Prices Look Interesting
Monday, September 14, 2020
by Michael Seery of Seery Futures
Source: Getty Images
Platinum Futures---Platinum futures in the October contract is currently trading at 962 an ounce up $22 as prices are hovering right near a 3 week high. I am keeping a very close eye on a possible bullish position, but I'm waiting for the 4-week high to occur before entering, however if you want to jump the gun you can buy platinum at today's price level while placing the stop-loss under the recent low which occurred on September 3rd at 882 as the risk would be around $4,000 per contract plus slippage and commission, however like I stated before I am sitting on the sidelines.
At the current time my only bullish trade is in the copper market as I do think the whole complex will continue to move higher as platinum is still trading above its 20 and 100 as the trend remains strong to the upside.
Platinum prices are by far the weakest metal at the current time as gold and silver have been the ringleaders over the course of the last over a month, but I do think historically speaking platinum prices look cheap as I still think the $1,000 level will be broken soon as I see no reason to be short.
TREND:HIGHER
CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING
VOLATILITY: AVERAGE
About the author
Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.
Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.