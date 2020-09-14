|
|
ROLLOVER for all Stock Indices/ Currencies/ Financials and Other Markets, Daily ES Chart & Futures Levels 9.15.2020
Monday, September 14, 2020
by Ilan-Levy Mayer of Cannon Trading Company, Inc.
|
It's that time of the year where December contract is the front month for all stock indices/ currencies/ financials and other markets!
Rollover!!
(US) Market Trading Hours Summary: Spat of M&A buoys risk sentiment
Summary:
Investors animal spirits were elevated after a merger Monday of sorts. Nvidia confirmed a $40B deal to acquire Arm setting the stage for a rally in the semis. Oracle appears to be the leader in the house for TikTok assets but details remain minimal. The Greenback continued to back track and gold futures rose 1% while bond prices were little changed. The Yen firmed after it was reported that incoming PM Suga will keep Aso on as Deputy PM and Finance Minister.
Overnight:
- Risk on appetite fueled by renewed optimism about a coronavirus vaccine
- Japan Suga won LDP leadership vote and poised to become the countrys new Prime Minister
- UK Parliament prepared to debate a proposal to rewrite parts of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.
US Session
-(US) Sec of Treasury Mnuchin: Confirms Oracle TikTok offer received over weekend; will continue to work on stimulus - CNBC interview
Europe and Asia
-(US) US Ambassador to China Branstad said to resign - CNN
-(UK) PM spokesperson: Internal market bill to protect trade across the four nations of the UK while maintaining global standards
-(EU) ECB Lane (Ireland, Chief Economist): Precautionary savings will persist for a while
-(JP) Incoming Japan PM Suga to reappoint Taro Aso as Deputy PM and Fin Min - press
9-15-2020
