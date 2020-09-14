It's that time of the year where December contract is the front month for all stock indices/ currencies/ financials and other markets!

Rollover!!

(US) Market Trading Hours Summary: Spat of M&A buoys risk sentiment

Summary:

Investors animal spirits were elevated after a merger Monday of sorts. Nvidia confirmed a $40B deal to acquire Arm setting the stage for a rally in the semis. Oracle appears to be the leader in the house for TikTok assets but details remain minimal. The Greenback continued to back track and gold futures rose 1% while bond prices were little changed. The Yen firmed after it was reported that incoming PM Suga will keep Aso on as Deputy PM and Finance Minister.

Overnight:

- Risk on appetite fueled by renewed optimism about a coronavirus vaccine

- Japan Suga won LDP leadership vote and poised to become the countrys new Prime Minister

- UK Parliament prepared to debate a proposal to rewrite parts of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

US Session

-(US) Sec of Treasury Mnuchin: Confirms Oracle TikTok offer received over weekend; will continue to work on stimulus - CNBC interview

Europe and Asia

-(US) US Ambassador to China Branstad said to resign - CNN

-(UK) PM spokesperson: Internal market bill to protect trade across the four nations of the UK while maintaining global standards

-(EU) ECB Lane (Ireland, Chief Economist): Precautionary savings will persist for a while

-(JP) Incoming Japan PM Suga to reappoint Taro Aso as Deputy PM and Fin Min - press