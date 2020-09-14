Just a quick and simple note on BTC. The recovery from the BTCs August plunge is looking to meet resistance at around 11,200, the 50% Fib retracement at [1], making it somewhat a near-term dead cat bounce. Note the weak volume driving the upside at [2]. If this turns out to be the case, likely support may be found at the 9050 range [3]. As for the fundamentals driving BTC, who the heck knows?

Are we seeing a fear trade, one driven by the dollars decline?

If so, were seeing BTC outperforming gold and underperforming silver. As BTC is not a traditional component of sound money, hence a speculative safe haven of sorts, are we seeing yet another sentiment-fueled Bitcoin Bubble?

