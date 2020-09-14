Below is a Special Email Alert that I sent out to my subscribers earlier today. Note the time sent. And I hope you find something of interest in my rationale.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SPECIAL EMAIL ALERT!

There is widespread strength today with most markets. The only reason I can offer to justify such strength is the Fed calling for more inflation while printing money (quantitative easing) like mad. As I type furiously away, stocks, bonds, metals, grains and livestock are higher. The day is bullish.

However, soybeans are 3 to 7 higher led by 2021 futures. Soybean oil is gaining on soymeal. Corn prices are unchanged. Corn being unchanged is flashing a downside key reversal and with distant soybeans gaining on the front months, that too, is a bearish reversal. And if corn and or soybeans close lower, it is bearish. Aggressive traders should be selling corn or bear spreading the market. The same strategy with soybeans.

Cattle prices are up 160 points today in a shocker. As a new trade: sell (1) October live cattle at the market. The last is $107.10. No stop for now. But watch for another Alert from me by the close if cattle fade in later dealings.

I attribute the strength being seen today with so many markets to the Fed and their desire to spark inflation. But with the bearish signals I am seeing here and now as I type furiously away, the markets may yet turn south regardless of the Fed. Time will tell.

The time now is 9:12 a.m. Chicago

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Drop me a line at commodityinsite1@gmail.com if I can be of help. Or, call me at 406-682 5010. And rest assured, if you call me, I will be wearing a mask!

Never forget. There is no substitute for timely and accurate information.

The time now is 12:40 p.m. Chicago







This material has been prepared by a sales or trading employee or agent of Midwest Market Solutions and is, or is in the nature of, a solicitation. This material is not a research report prepared by Midwest Market Solutionss Research Department. By accepting this communication, you agree that you are an experienced user of the futures markets, capable of making independent trading decisions, and agree that you are not, and will not, rely solely on this communication in making trading decisions.

DISTRIBUTION IN SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY BE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. PERSONS IN POSSESSION OF THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY SHOULD INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT AND OBSERVE ANY SUCH PROHIBITION OR RESTRICTIONS. TO THE EXTENT THAT YOU HAVE RECEIVED THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY AND SOLICITATIONS ARE PROHIBITED IN YOUR JURISDICTION WITHOUT REGISTRATION, THE MARKET COMMENTARY IN THIS COMMUNICATION SHOULD NOT BE CONSIDERED A SOLICITATION.

The risk of loss in trading futures and/or options is substantial and each investor and/or trader must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by simulated historical tests of strategies, is not indicative of future results. Trading advice is based on information taken from trades and statistical services and other sources that Midwest Market Solutions believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice.There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades.