Lean Hog Futures---Hog futures in the October contract is trading sharply lower this Monday afternoon in Chicago down 190 points at 65.22 breaking an 8 day winning streak blamed on profit-taking.
I had been recommending a bullish position and if you have been following my previous blogs you understand that I had been recommending a bullish position all the way from the 50.75 level while exiting last Friday at 68.30 as I had stated I thought the price gap would be filled and that situation is occurring in today's trade. If you take a look at the daily chart I believe prices will fill the gap all the way down to the 61.80 level as I see no reason to be a buyer at these overbought conditions.
Hog prices experienced over a 30% rally in such a short matter of time as we were overdue for some type of profit-taking so sit on the sidelines as I will be looking at a bullish position around the 60 level which could happen in the coming days ahead. Hog prices are still trading far above their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend is to the upside as I am not recommending a short position as I am just recommending to sit on the sidelines as I think lower prices are ahead.
TREND:HIGHER
CHART STRUCTURE: POOR
VOLATILITY: HIGH
