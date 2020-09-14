Hogs Sharply Lower Filling Gap



SOURCE: Getty Images Lean Hog Futures---Hog futures in the October contract is trading sharply lower this Monday afternoon in Chicago down 190 points at 65.22 breaking an 8 day winning streak blamed on profit-taking. I had been recommending a bullish position and if you have been following my previous blogs you understand that I had been recommending a bullish position all the way from the 50.75 level while exiting last Friday at 68.30 as I had stated I thought the price gap would be filled and that situation is occurring in today's trade. If you take a look at the daily chart I believe prices will fill the gap all the way down to the 61.80 level as I see no reason to be a buyer at these overbought conditions. Hog prices experienced over a 30% rally in such a short matter of time as we were overdue for some type of profit-taking so sit on the sidelines as I will be looking at a bullish position around the 60 level which could happen in the coming days ahead. Hog prices are still trading far above their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend is to the upside as I am not recommending a short position as I am just recommending to sit on the sidelines as I think lower prices are ahead. TREND:HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: POOR VOLATILITY: HIGH If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.