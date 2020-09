A five-wave decline on ETHUSD from the highs is completed, so current overlapping recovery can be part of a three-wave correction in b, which can look for resistance at the Fib. ratio of 0.50 and at the upper corrective channel line (390/400 region). That said, a new sharp turn below the lower corrective channel line, and in impusive fashion will confirm a sub-wave c of B to be underway.

ETHUSD, 4h