The current break from the11800 long term swing pointcontinues to trade below23.6%of the move up at10450, this is also a major Gann square. You can use this as the short term swing point. They will have to stay below38.2% of the break at 10850to say they are still going to the first longer term target at38.2% of the March low, this is 9200. Also in this area is amajor Gann square at 9400 and the 200 day average at 8950.This is the area that must hold to keep the long term trend positive. With a couple close's below the 200 day average thenext target is 61.8% at 7200. Above10850look for a retest of thelong term swing point of 11800.It will take a couple close's above there to give us thenext long term target of 16300. You can find the ONE44 static sup/res chart here, https://www.one44analytics.com/bitcoin-update-2/ To get our Free updates go here,https://www.one44analytics.com/newsletter/ To get a greater understanding of the Fibonacci retracements, take a look at our Youtube video on the Intro to Fibonacci retracements, or go tohttp://www.one44analytics.comfor all the rules/guidelines and examples of them. The video can be found here, https://youtu.be/8tHXKavOjpw



