Source: Getty Images
Live Cattle Futures---Cattle futures in the October contract is currently trading at 105.17 up 7 points this Friday afternoon in Chicago after settling last week at 104.45 up slightly for the week still stuck in a tight 2 week consolidation pattern. At the present time I am not involved as I'm keeping a close eye on a bottoming out pattern as I'm looking at a bullish position down the road as I think the downside is very limited.
I had been recommending a bullish hog trade over the last several weeks while exiting today right near the limit up level as that market has exploded over the last several weeks, but it's had very little impact on cattle, however I think down the road it will start to push prices higher.
Cattle prices are trading below their 20-day, but still above their 100 day moving average as the trend is mixed as I'm advising clients to avoid and be patient and wait for a breakout to occur which still could take a couple of more weeks.
The U.S dollar is still hovering right near a 2 year low coupled with the fact that the Federal Reserve stimulus packages worth trillions of dollars flooding the market which should push up the commodity markets across the board into secular bullish trends just like what happened starting in September of 2010.
TREND: LOWER--MIXED
CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID
VOLATILITY: AVERAGE
If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com
TWITTER---@seeryfutures
Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com
If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com
There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.