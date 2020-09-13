Looking To Buy Cattle Soon



Source: Getty Images Live Cattle Futures---Cattle futures in the October contract is currently trading at 105.17 up 7 points this Friday afternoon in Chicago after settling last week at 104.45 up slightly for the week still stuck in a tight 2 week consolidation pattern. At the present time I am not involved as I'm keeping a close eye on a bottoming out pattern as I'm looking at a bullish position down the road as I think the downside is very limited. I had been recommending a bullish hog trade over the last several weeks while exiting today right near the limit up level as that market has exploded over the last several weeks, but it's had very little impact on cattle, however I think down the road it will start to push prices higher. Cattle prices are trading below their 20-day, but still above their 100 day moving average as the trend is mixed as I'm advising clients to avoid and be patient and wait for a breakout to occur which still could take a couple of more weeks. The U.S dollar is still hovering right near a 2 year low coupled with the fact that the Federal Reserve stimulus packages worth trillions of dollars flooding the market which should push up the commodity markets across the board into secular bullish trends just like what happened starting in September of 2010. TREND: LOWER--MIXED CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID VOLATILITY: AVERAGE If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.