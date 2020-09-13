Stay Long The Soybean Meal Market



Source: Getty Images Soybean Meal Futures---Soybean meal futures in the December contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 317.0 a ton while currently trading at 323.0 up slightly for the trading week as prices are still knocking on the door of a 10 month high following the coattails of soybeans and soybean oil. Soybean meal price reacted pretty neutral off of the crop report which was released as there are major concerns about certain pockets in the Midwestern part of the United States pushing prices higher as we are experiencing a harvest rally. I have been recommending a bullish position from the 299 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 10-day low standing at 307 as an exit strategy, however the chart structure will improve in 4 trading sessions therefor the monetary risk will be reduced. The next major level of resistance is all the way at the 335 area as there is significant room to run as fundamentally speaking this market has turned to the upside as demand has certainly come back from China coupled with the fact of shrinking carryover levels so stay long as the top has not been formed. TREND: HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: POOR--IMPROVING VOLATILITY: AVERAGE If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.