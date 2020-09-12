GBPJPY Sets Up To Strengthen Further



GBPJPY looks to decline further as it retains its downside pressure into the new week. On the upside, support comes in at the 136.00 level where a violation will aim at the 136.50 level. A break below here will target the 137.00 level followed by the 137.50 level. Conversely, support is seen at the 135.50 level followed by the 135.00 level. A cut through this level will set the stage for a move further lower towards the 134.50 level. Further down, support resides at the 134.00 level. Its daily RSI is bearish and pointing lower suggesting more weakness. All in all, GBPJPY remains biased to the downside in the short term.





Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXAssure.com, a technical research website. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years.

He formerly traded stocks before crossing over to the forex market where he worked for FXInstructor LLC as a technical analyst and head of research before Joining FXAssure.com. Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in The Technical Analyst Magazine, The Forex Journal Magazine, Thestreet.com, MoneyShow, The Technical analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Businessinsider and FXstreet.com

Mohammed can be reached via email at m.isah@fxassure.com.