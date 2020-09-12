The following market analysis of the gold (GC) futures marketis based on the recent price developments and concludes with a potential future price movement. The analysis has been implemented with Sierra Chart tools utilising the candle stick chart.



Analysis

The past week, the gold market created a range within the H1 time frame (1). After performing a fake breakout on the short side, buyers illustrated strength and pushed the price back into the range. The market continued to trade long and broke the upper range level. Volume was created above that level and the gold price went into another range (2) indicating acceptance of the higher prices.

Subsequently, the market continued to illustrate buyer strength and, again, broke out to the upside. The breakout turned out to be a fake breakout since the market moves back into the earlier range and, thereby, indicated seller strength.

The prices tested the upper range level but got rejected confirming seller presence and, finally, closed between range 1 and range 2 indicating uncertainty about the price decision. Considering a buyer perspective, the upper range (2) level might be defended that, as a result, a first target may be the upper range (2) again. In contrast, should the sellers remain strong the market may trade back into the earlier range (2) with a potential target of its bottom level.