Is this a repeat of the June correction?



In early June, the S&P corrected about 300 points in a handful of days. Thus far, we are seeing a similar pattern in early September. If seasonality has anything to say, we should follow the same pattern.



Specifically, our friends at MRCI suggest traders buying the E-mini S&P 500 on September 9th and holding through the 19th have been profitable about 93% of the time in the last 15 years. That said, seasonals also suggest late September could be rough. With these data points in mind, we believe support in the ES near 3,280.00 will hold and if so, the rally could surprise the bears. We know what happens when the bears are caught off guard...a short squeeze. Can we see 3,700.00?



Treasury Futures Markets

30-year Treasury Bond Futures



Treasuries generally soften around rollover, is this a delay or an odd year?



When the futures market front-month shifts from September to December, we often see prices start to retreat. However, this time around the selling has been sluggish. I suspect recent volatility in the stock market as well as reluctance to fight the Fed is keeping the 30-year bond and 10-year note supported. However, I have also learned when the masses have assumed a particular market scenario, such as negative interest rates or at least lower for longer yields, the environment is ripe for surprises.



According to the latest COT report issued by the CFTC, speculators are heavily long the 10-year note but short the 30-year bond. Yet, money managers are largely long the long bond. The last time we saw money managers this long an asset class was the S&P 500 futures in February...and we all know what happened then. Accordingly, as long as the December 30-year bond stays below 179'0 we believe the bears have an edge.



Treasury futures market consensus:



The path of least resistance should be lower (eventually).



Technical Support: ZB: 174'22, 173'14, and 171'28 ZN: 138'28, 138'17, and 137'11



Technical Resistance: ZB: 178'13, 181'15, 182'08 ZN: 139'28 and 140'15





Stock Index Futures





The ES is at a major crossroads.



The bulls and bears will likely be battling for 3,280.00 early next week. As long as the market remains above (a quick intraday pierce doesn't count) the bulls have an edge. Yet, if this level fails, things could get ugly. Nevertheless, at this time we are expecting support to hold and for prices to firm up in the coming week or two.



It might seem far-fetched today, but a run to 3,660.00/3,700.00 isn't out of the question. In fact, that is what the chart is suggesting. That said, if prices do reach such levels, the bears will be out in force...as they should be.



Divergence on the weekly chart suggests the rally is on loose footing. The last time we saw RSI divergence in this manner, the S&P peaked out in early 2018 and failed to make progress until about a year later. We suspect the recent rally might have pulled gains forward in a similar fashion.



Stock index futures market consensus:



3,280.00 is critical support. As long as this level holds, we should see new-all-time-highs.



Technical Support: 3280, 3240, 3181, 3112, 2981, 2920, 2753, 2434 and 2168



Technical Resistance: 3451, 3535, 3550, and 3595





E-mini S&P Futures Day Trading Levels



These are counter-trend entry ideas, the more distant the level the more reliable but the less likely to get filled



ES Day Trade Sell Levels: 3535, 3550, and 3600



ES Day Trade Buy Levels: 3461, 3430, 3393, 3364, 3337, 3313, 3270, 3220, and 3180





In other commodity futures and options markets...



March 4 - Go short the September eurodollar near 99.37 and buy the 99.50 call option. Total risk is roughly $600 depending on fills (prior to transaction costs).



April 22 - Bull call spread in December corn using the 350/400 strikes for about 11.5 cents.



May 20 - November nat gas call butterfly using the $2.50/$3.00/$3.50 strikes.



July 20 - Buy back short December corn $4.00 call to lock in gain on that leg of the vertical spread (close to $300). Hold the long $3.50 leg of the spread.



July 27 - Bear put spread in October cattle using the 105/100 strikes.



July 28 - Bear put spread in October oil using the 39/36 strikes.



August 18 - Buy October bean oil 31 puts for about 55 tics ($330).



August 19 - Buy October euro vertical put spreads using the 118.50 and 116.50 strikes.



August 24 - Offset November natural gas butterfly to lock in gain of about $700 to $800 per lot for most (before transaction costs).



August 27 - Buy the December wheat 5.40 put and sell the 5.10 put for about 10 cents ($500).



August 31 - Buy January soybean 9.40 put and sell the 9.0 put for about 14 cents.



September 2 - Exit cattle put spread



September 8 - Exit October crude oil put spreads to lock in gain.





Due to time constraints and our fiduciary duty to put clients first, the charts provided in this newsletter may not reflect the current session data.



Seasonality is already factored into current prices, any references to such does not indicate future market action.



There is substantial risk of loss in trading futures and options **



