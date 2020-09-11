The Nemenoff Report 09/11/2020



Financials: December Bonds are slightly higher at 176’9, 10 Year Notes unchanged at 139’14 and 5 Yr. Notes unchanged at 126’0. Yields are slightly higher on the long end of the curve. 2 Year unchanged at 0.14%, 5 Yr. up .02 at 0.26, 10 Yr. unchanged at 0.68 and the 30 Yr. Bond up .05 at 1.44%. I see little opportunity at this time and will move to the sidelines. Grains: December Corn is up 2’2 at 567’2, November Beans up 6′ 0 at 683’0 and December Wheat up 1’4 at 549’6. These markets have entered overbought territory, stand aside. Cattle: Live and Feeder Cattle are slightly higher for the week. Thursday October LC closed at 104.75 and September FC at 139.17. We remain short Feeders. Silver: December Silver is 31 cents lower overnight at 26.99. Still too volatile to trade. Wait for a break below 24.00 to go long. S&P: September S&P are up about 24.00 and down about 230.00 for the week. I expect more downside correction preferring the sell side on rallies. Currencies: The Euro has rallied while the Pound has broken due to no Brexit deal, leaving the Dollar Index stable. I am looking to sell the D.I. Above 94.00. Regards, Marc



About the author Mr. Nemenoff is a 37-year veteran of the futures industry. While attending graduate school at the Illinois Institute of Technology, Marc began his career as a clerk on the trading floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Marc Nemenoff quickly found that his background in both math and problem solving techniques were adaptable to the futures markets as well as the career he had been pursuing in Architecture and Urban Planning. Having decided on a career change he quickly rose within the Tabor Grain Co. organization and became their analyst and operations manager for all products traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. In 1976 Mr. Nemenoff's responsibilities increased when he was granted full membership on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange as Tabor Grain Co's. representative to the exchange. He was their head analyst and liaison to all branch offices. In addition, he was in charge of designing hedging strategies in both the livestock and financial sectors of the market and writing the firms daily and weekly market letters. In 1980 Mr. Nemenoff purchased his own membership on the CME and spent the next 12 years as an independent trader, trading in all markets with a concentration in live cattle as a spreader and market maker. As a member of the exchange he served on many committees including, Live Cattle, Nominating, Contributions, Public Relations & Advertising, and Orientation & Education. During this time he gave speeches to various groups at the behest of the exchange. These included: Agricultural Bankers, The National Cattleman's Assoc., various groups on the Role of the Market Maker, and various groups on the Role of Futures as a Risk Management Tool. In 1991 Marc left the floor and spent his time as an independent trader and lecturer giving speeches at seminars on various topics. These included Livestock Trading, Interest Rate Futures, Spreads, Technical Analysis, and trading in the pit vs. being an outside speculator. He also taught classes as a guest lecturer at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange on Spreading, Technical Analysis, and Commodity Options. Since 2004 Marc has been an Associated Person handling customer accounts for both speculators and hedgers. Marc is also the author of The Nemenoff Report, a daily overview of the markets adding his own perspective on market direction. Since 2002 Marc has been a Board member of Art Encounter, an Evanston, IL. non- profit organization, specializing in the visual arts and providing community outreach programs, such as art classes for people of all ages with special needs. Marc has been President of Art Encounter since 2009. Mr. Nemenoff describes his approach to the market as 75% technical and 25% fundamental. He is also a firm believer in the use of option strategies as a way of using leverage and minimizing risk when one has a long-term market strategy. Contact Marc Nemenoff: (800) 769-7021 or at mnemenoff@pricegroup.com