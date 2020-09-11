Where Are Copper Prices Going ?



Source: Getty Images Copper Futures--- Copper futures in the December contract settled last Friday in New York at 3.0620 a pound while currently trading at 3.0370 down about 250 points on high volatility as prices are still hovering right near a 2 year high. If you take a look at the daily chart the uptrend line remains intact coupled with the fact that prices are trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average as this trend is strong to the upside despite the fact that prices have stalled out over the last couple of weeks. I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 3.0140 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 2 week low on a closing basis only at 2.9535 as an exit strategy as the chart structure is outstanding at the present time. For the bullish momentum to continue prices have to break the September 1st high of 3.0945 in my opinion as I still believe the risk / reward is in your favor for a bullish position as this commodity at the current time is following the stock market which has showed some high volatility to the down side over the last several days keeping a lid on prices. TREND: HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: POOR VOLATILITY: HIGH If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.